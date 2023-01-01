2020 Ford Escape

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,499 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10409775

10409775 Stock #: SP3197

SP3197 VIN: 1FMCU9G67LUA01980

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Teal

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Forward Collision Warning Blind Spot Monitor Rear Cross Traffic Alert Lane Departure Assist Auto Hold Brake Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Convenience Proximity Key Adaptive Smart Cruise Control Additional Features ONE OWNER Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection CLEAN CARFAX Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.