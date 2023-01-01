Menu
2020 Ford Escape

60,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,499

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

SE AWD+Adaptive Cruise+Remote Start+CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Escape

SE AWD+Adaptive Cruise+Remote Start+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,499

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
60,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10409775
  • Stock #: SP3197
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G67LUA01980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Teal
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Ø  One Owner! Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $27,499

Ø  SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 - NO Hidden Fees – Tax & licensing ONLY

Ø  Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing

Ø  Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5

Ø  You’ll get a trustworthy Ford Escape SE AWD

Ø  100+ Vehicles in ONE location

Ø  Financing: All Newcomers welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: All New Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!

Ø  Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!

Ø  Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!

Ø  Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!

Ø  Every Vehicle Comes With:

>     Safety Certificate

>     200- Point Inspection

>     Brake Service & Paint Protection

>     90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty

>      Balance of Ford Factory Warranty 5 Years or 100,000 KM

>     Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter

>     Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail

>     Free Carfax History Verified Report

>     3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)

>     Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)

Ø  This Ford Escape SE AWD Intelligent Driver Safety Assist: Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, Auto Hold Brakes, Traction & Stability Control, LED Headlights Strips, Navigation, GPS, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Input, Power Heated Seats, Comfort Access Key System, Keyless Push Button Start, & Engine Remote Start!

Ø  This Ford Escape brand new rear brake pads

Ø  We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190!

Ø  WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

ONE OWNER
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
CLEAN CARFAX
Cross-Traffic Alert

Back to Top

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

