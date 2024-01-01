$22,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Financifi
111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6
(519) 702-7290
Used
49,394KM
VIN 1FMCU9G64LUA18381
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 24087A
- Mileage 49,394 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Ford Escape SE is a dynamic and versatile compact SUV that offers a blend of style, efficiency, and practicality. This mid-level trim strikes a balance between everyday functionality and modern features, making it an appealing choice for those who need a reliable vehicle for both city and highway driving.
Externally, the 2020 Escape SE features a contemporary design with a sleek, aerodynamic profile. Its bold front grille and sculpted body lines give it a modern and confident presence on the road. Standard 17-inch alloy wheels complement the SUV’s stylish look, while the rear spoiler and roof rails add a touch of sportiness and practicality.
Under the hood, the Escape SE comes with a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-three engine, producing 181 horsepower and 190 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that ensures smooth shifting and responsive performance. The SE trim includes all-wheel drive, enhancing traction and stability in various driving conditions.
Inside, the 2020 Escape SE offers a spacious and comfortable cabin designed with both driver and passengers in mind. The interior features premium materials and a well-organized layout, with a standard 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. These technologies provide seamless integration with your smartphone for navigation, music, and hands-free calls.
Comfort and convenience are key highlights of the Escape SE. The front seats are designed for supportive comfort, with the driver’s seat offering power adjustments and lumbar support. The rear seats provide ample space for passengers and can be folded flat to expand the cargo area, accommodating a range of gear and luggage.
The 2020 Escape SE is also equipped with a range of safety and driver-assistance features, including a rearview camera, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keeping assist. These technologies work together to help ensure a safer driving experience.
Overall, the 2020 Ford Escape SE is a well-rounded compact SUV that combines modern styling, efficient performance, and a host of advanced features, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a versatile and capable vehicle for their daily adventures.
Listowel Ford is proud to serve North Perth and surrounding areas including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Hanover, Kincardine, Wingham, Walkerton, and many other regions!
At Listowel Ford, we pride ourselves on our well priced, hand-selected and professionally reconditioned pre-owned inventory.
Our pre-owned inventory is sold with a 121 multi point safety inspection, fresh oil change and professional detail.
We use a market-based pricing system to price our inventory at or below market value, so that you can be confident you're getting the best deal possible.
With our extensive financing experience, our team is committed to getting you approved - whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit!
Please contact one of our Sales Professionals today to schedule your appointment and experience the Listowel Ford difference.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
MAGNETIC METALLIC|CLOTH BUCKET SEATS|EBONY|EQUIPMENT GROUP|.1.5L ECOBOOST W/START-STOP|.8-SPD AUTO TRANSMISSION|PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF|FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST PKG|.VOICE-ACTV TOUCH-SCR NAV SYS|.ADAPTIVE CRUISE W/STOP AND GO|PARTIAL GAS FILL|FRONT LICENSE...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
