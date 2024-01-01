$16,500+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
Location
Redline Auto Sales
2040 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R2
519.914.1157
$16,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 167,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Over 2000 Positive Google Reviews combined!!! Superior Level of Guest Experience and Satisfaction, Unrivalled Pricing, Two Locations to Serve You!!! Don't Miss Your Chance to Experience a New Way of Buying a Pre-Owned Vehicle!!! LOWEST price policy in effect, we APPROVE all credit, TOP value paid for trades, NO extra fees!!! All pricing is pre-negotiated to save you money and time!!! No extra fees of any kind, what you see is what you pay, MTO safety standards certificate is included!!! HST and licensing extra!!! Carfax reports are provided with every vehicle at no extra charge!!! Hundreds of vehicles in stock!!! OMVIC registered!!! We want your trade ins, top value paid!!! We will buy your vehicle even if you don't buy from us!!! Visit www.wewantyourcar.ca!!! All credits are welcome!!! Everyone is approved!!! Visit www.allapproved.ca to get approved today!!! Please visit www.redlineautosales.ca for our complete and up to date inventory!!!
Vehicle Features
