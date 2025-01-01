Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Ford Escape

19,000 KM

Details Features

$25,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford Escape

SEL AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12566399

2020 Ford Escape

SEL AWD

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1748296462258
  2. 1748296462745
  3. 1748296463189
  4. 1748296463645
  5. 1748296464073
  6. 1748296464533
  7. 1748296464980
  8. 1748296465397
  9. 1748296465832
  10. 1748296466266
  11. 1748296466730
  12. 1748296467154
  13. 1748296467588
  14. 1748296468053
  15. 1748296468493
  16. 1748296468965
  17. 1748296469404
  18. 1748296469816
  19. 1748296470229
  20. 1748296470671
  21. 1748296471160
  22. 1748296471602
  23. 1748296472056
  24. 1748296472479
  25. 1748296472912
  26. 1748296473347
  27. 1748296473788
  28. 1748296474202
  29. 1748296474680
  30. 1748296475117
  31. 1748296475547
  32. 1748296475964
  33. 1748296476398
  34. 1748296476834
  35. 1748296477267
  36. 1748296477716
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
19,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9H91LUA87277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 19,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2020 Ford Escape SEL AWD for sale in London, ON
2020 Ford Escape SEL AWD 19,000 KM $25,991 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Qashqai S AWD for sale in London, ON
2017 Nissan Qashqai S AWD 136,000 KM $13,991 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD for sale in London, ON
2019 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 179,000 KM $18,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2020 Ford Escape