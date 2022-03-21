Menu
2020 Ford Escape

58,475 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-473-7888

2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

SEL

2020 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Empire Auto Group

282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

58,475KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8931907
  Stock #: S5580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # S5580
  • Mileage 58,475 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Ford Escape or just a Ford Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Ford Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Ford Escapes or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW FORD ESCAPE!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW FORD ESCAPE INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Ford Escape
* Finished in Black, makes this Ford look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Navigation System
Power Steering
am/fm
Bluetooth Connectivity
MEMORY SEAT
5 Passenger
Power Driver Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear defogger
Tilt Wheel
Hard Top
TURBO CHARGED
MP3 Capability
Power Rear Hatch
Electric Mirrors
Leatherette
VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
HEATED MIRRORSPOWER WINDOWS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto West

282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

