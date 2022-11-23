2020 Ford Escape

$29,995 + taxes & licensing 2 0 , 8 6 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9335779

9335779 Stock #: OX:6884

OX:6884 VIN: 1FMCU9H99LUC34428

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 20,864 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows Sunroof Interior Navigation System Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.