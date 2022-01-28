Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Explorer

24,897 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

866-939-3410

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Explorer

2020 Ford Explorer

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Explorer

ST

Location

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4

866-939-3410

  1. 8179587
  2. 8179587
  3. 8179587
  4. 8179587
  5. 8179587
  6. 8179587
  7. 8179587
  8. 8179587
  9. 8179587
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

24,897KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8179587
  • Stock #: 22-R020A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GC3LGC53612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-R020A
  • Mileage 24,897 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

2019 RAM 1500 Rebel
 72,565 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Kia Sorento 3.3...
 70,617 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Grand Cher...
 46,961 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4

Call Dealer

866-939-XXXX

(click to show)

866-939-3410

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory