Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Ford F-150

281,650 KM

Details Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford F-150

XLT, SUPERCAB, LEER TOPPER, SCREEN, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

XLT, SUPERCAB, LEER TOPPER, SCREEN, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1730217887
  2. 1730217889
  3. 1730217892
  4. 1730217894
  5. 1730217897
  6. 1730217899
  7. 1730217902
  8. 1730217905
  9. 1730217907
  10. 1730217909
  11. 1730217911
  12. 1730217913
  13. 1730217917
  14. 1730217919
  15. 1730217922
  16. 1730217923
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
281,650KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTEX1CBXLKE50719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 281,650 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2010 Ford Fusion SE, 4 CYL, ONLY 70,000 KMS, AUTO, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2010 Ford Fusion SE, 4 CYL, ONLY 70,000 KMS, AUTO, CERTIFIED 70,275 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Buick Regal CVL, LEATHER, LOADED, 2 SETS WHEELS, ONLY 120KMS for sale in London, ON
2011 Buick Regal CVL, LEATHER, LOADED, 2 SETS WHEELS, ONLY 120KMS 120,463 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Avenger SXT, ALLOYS, AUTO, 4 CYL, RUNS WELL, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2013 Dodge Avenger SXT, ALLOYS, AUTO, 4 CYL, RUNS WELL, AS IS SPECIAL 264,418 KM $3,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150