Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledge, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. Receive a CarFax, 150 Point safety inspection, and a clean up with every vehicle. </span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;>As part of our referral program, get paid when you send your family and friends and buy.</span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>We want your trade-in! Get an instant Trade In Value on your vehicle: <a href=https://southwestautogroup.ca/trade-in-value/>https://southwestautogroup.ca/trade-in-value/</a></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>Not sure about your credit, get a Free Credit Check that doesnt affect your credit score: <a href=https://southwestautogroup.ca/free-credit-check/><span style=color: #e03e2d;>https://southwestautogroup.ca/free-credit-check/</span></a></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>Our dedicated team of credit rebuilding professionals’ work hand and hand with some of the top lenders in Canada to achieve the best rate, term & payments. Apply online to get your easy, stress-free loan: <span style=color: #e03e2d;><a style=color: #e03e2d; href=https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing>https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing</a></span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=color: #333333;> Good, Bad, No credit</span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅ $0 Down Options</span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅ Cashback Options</span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅ Existing Auto Loan</span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=color: #333333;> Second chance credit</span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=color: #333333;> Repossession</span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=color: #333333;> Divorce</span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=color: #333333;> Bankruptcy/Consumer Proposal</span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=color: #333333;> Pension & disability</span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=color: #333333;> Slow/late payments</span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;>*Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>All retail vehicles are MTO standard certified at the time of delivery. Advertised prices are finance prices. Prices do not include taxes, licensing, warranty, Total Loss Protection (GAP), or the Safe & Secure Package ($699 extra). Additional fees may apply. Dealer reserves the right to decline a sale if the terms do not meet our fiscal responsibilities. Please contact us for full details.*</span></span></p>

2020 Ford F-150

107,011 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box

Watch This Vehicle
12739965

2020 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box

Location

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

Contact Seller

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
107,011KM
VIN 1FTFW1E5XLFB10607

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,011 KM

Vehicle Description

At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledge, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. Receive a CarFax, 150 Point safety inspection, and a clean up with every vehicle. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As part of our referral program, get paid when you send your family and friends and buy.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

We want your trade-in! Get an instant Trade In Value on your vehicle: https://southwestautogroup.ca/trade-in-value/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Not sure about your credit, get a Free Credit Check that doesnt affect your credit score: https://southwestautogroup.ca/free-credit-check/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Our dedicated team of credit rebuilding professionals’ work hand and hand with some of the top lenders in Canada to achieve the best rate, term & payments. Apply online to get your easy, stress-free loan: https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

✅ Good, Bad, No credit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

✅ $0 Down Options

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

✅ Cashback Options

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

✅ Existing Auto Loan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

✅ Second chance credit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

✅ Repossession

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

✅ Divorce

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

✅ Bankruptcy/Consumer Proposal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

✅ Pension & disability

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

✅ Slow/late payments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information

 

All retail vehicles are MTO standard certified at the time of delivery. Advertised prices are finance prices. Prices do not include taxes, licensing, warranty, Total Loss Protection (GAP), or the Safe & Secure Package ($699 extra). Additional fees may apply. Dealer reserves the right to decline a sale if the terms do not meet our fiscal responsibilities. Please contact us for full details.*

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From South West Auto Group

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks S for sale in London, ON
2019 Nissan Kicks S 84,873 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST for sale in London, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST 125,169 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Edge ST AWD for sale in London, ON
2019 Ford Edge ST AWD 78,867 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email South West Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-668-XXXX

(click to show)

519-668-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing>

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

2020 Ford F-150