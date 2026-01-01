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2020 Ford F-150

103,503 KM

Details Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Ford F-150

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14145580

2020 Ford F-150

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

  1. 14145580
  2. 14145580
  3. 14145580
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Used
103,503KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E40LKE98249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 103,503 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
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Forest City Mazda

519-649-1800

2020 Ford F-150