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2020 Ford F-150
2020 Ford F-150
Location
Forest City Mazda
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-649-1800
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
103,503KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E40LKE98249
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 103,503 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Forest City Mazda
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
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Forest City Mazda
519-649-1800
2020 Ford F-150