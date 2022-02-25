$88,900+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-550
XL. 12 FT.DEL FLAT DECK BODY
Location
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
11,711KM
+ taxes & licensing
11,711KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8271468
- Stock #: C25303
- VIN: 1FDUF5HN1LEC25303
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray Cloth
- Body Style Flatbed
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 11,711 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
F550.169 inch w/base.84 inch,cab to axel.12 Ft.del flat deck.4X4.7.3 gas.tilt and cruise.trailer tow with brake.former daily rental i think.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth
Balance of Factory Warranty
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Bennett Fleet Leasing
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6