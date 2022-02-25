2020 Ford F-550

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$88,900 + taxes & licensing 1 1 , 7 1 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8271468

8271468 Stock #: C25303

C25303 VIN: 1FDUF5HN1LEC25303

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray Cloth

Body Style Flatbed

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Mileage 11,711 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls Exterior Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Telematics Bluetooth Connection

