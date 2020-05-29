Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-473-7888

2020 Ford Fusion

2020 Ford Fusion

HYBRID

2020 Ford Fusion

HYBRID

Location

Empire Auto Group

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 14,543KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5079369
  • Stock #: E2681
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Ford Fusion Hybrid or just a Ford Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Ford Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Ford Fusion Hybrids or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW FORD FUSION HYBRID!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL 519.473.7888.

THIS, LIKE NEW FORD FUSION HYBRID INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Ford Fusion hybrid
* Finished in White, makes this Ford look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Dual Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • remote start
Exterior
  • Spoiler
Seating
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • COOLED SEATS
  • 5 Passenger
Windows
  • POWER MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM/CD
Additional Features
  • Tilt Wheel
  • Navigation System
  • Keyless GO
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Parking Distance Control
  • LEATHER
  • Bluetooth Connectivity
  • Electric Mirrors
  • HD Radio
  • USB Input
  • TELESCOPE
  • VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
  • Navigation w/ hard drive
  • CD in Dash
  • RF SIDE AIRBAG
  • AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
  • AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
  • LF SIDE AIRBAG
  • HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
  • SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
  • RAIN SENSORED WINDSHIELD
  • SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
  • Active Blind Spot Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

