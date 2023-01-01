Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Fusion

99,201 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

519-649-2121

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Fusion

2020 Ford Fusion

Hybrid SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Fusion

Hybrid SEL

Location

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-2121

  1. 9581026
  2. 9581026
  3. 9581026
  4. 9581026
  5. 9581026
  6. 9581026
  7. 9581026
  8. 9581026
  9. 9581026
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

99,201KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9581026
  • Stock #: DW0228
  • VIN: 3FA6P0MU0LR100211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DW0228
  • Mileage 99,201 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

2014 Jeep Patriot Sp...
 94,458 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford Fusion Hyb...
 71,674 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Malib...
 27,850 KM
$26,607 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4

Call Dealer

519-649-XXXX

(click to show)

519-649-2121

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory