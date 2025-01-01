$46,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Ford Transit 250
148 inch w/base.high roof.AWD
2020 Ford Transit 250
148 inch w/base.high roof.AWD
Location
Bennett Auto Sales
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
1-519-455-7971
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$46,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
36,072KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTBR2X85LKA08366
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 36,072 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
T250.148 inch w/base.high roof.AWD.3.5 V6.rear cargo devider.cargo protection pkg.blue tooth.four remotes.books.real clean van.former daily rental.only 36,072 kilometers.call john gower.519 455 7971.cell 519 657 8497.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Bennett Auto Sales
Bennett Auto Sales
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-519-455-XXXX(click to show)
$46,900
+ taxes & licensing
Bennett Auto Sales
1-519-455-7971
2020 Ford Transit 250