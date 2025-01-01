Menu
<p>T250.148 inch w/base.high roof.AWD.3.5 V6.rear cargo devider.cargo protection pkg.blue tooth.four remotes.books.real clean van.former daily rental.only 36,072 kilometers.call john gower.519 455 7971.cell 519 657 8497.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com</p>

2020 Ford Transit 250

36,072 KM

$46,900

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Transit 250

148 inch w/base.high roof.AWD

12494371

2020 Ford Transit 250

148 inch w/base.high roof.AWD

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-7971

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
36,072KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTBR2X85LKA08366

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 36,072 KM

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

T250.148 inch w/base.high roof.AWD.3.5 V6.rear cargo devider.cargo protection pkg.blue tooth.four remotes.books.real clean van.former daily rental.only 36,072 kilometers.call john gower.519 455 7971.cell 519 657 8497.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Bennett Auto Sales

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
1-519-455-7971

$46,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Auto Sales

1-519-455-7971

2020 Ford Transit 250