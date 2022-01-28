Menu
2020 Ford Transit 250

67,877 KM

Details Description Features

$74,900

+ tax & licensing
$74,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

1-877-217-0643

T250 148 INCH W/BASE.HIGH ROOF,EXTENDED

Location

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-0643

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$74,900

+ taxes & licensing

67,877KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8167990
  Stock #: A56956
  VIN: 1FTBR3X85LKA56056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 67,877 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

T250.148 inch wheel base.high roof extended.3.5 V6.rear cargo protection pkg.glass in rear doors.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Balance of Factory Warranty
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bennett Fleet Leasing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-0643

519-657-8497
