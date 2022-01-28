$74,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Ford Transit 250
2020 Ford Transit 250
T250 148 INCH W/BASE.HIGH ROOF,EXTENDED
Location
Bennett Fleet Leasing
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
1-877-217-0643
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$74,900
+ taxes & licensing
67,877KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8167990
- Stock #: A56956
- VIN: 1FTBR3X85LKA56056
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 67,877 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
T250.148 inch wheel base.high roof extended.3.5 V6.rear cargo protection pkg.glass in rear doors.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Balance of Factory Warranty
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
