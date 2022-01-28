2020 Ford Transit 250

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$74,900 + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 8 7 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8167990

8167990 Stock #: A56956

A56956 VIN: 1FTBR3X85LKA56056

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black Cloth

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 67,877 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Telematics Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.