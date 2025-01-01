Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2020 Ford Transit Connect XLT for sale in London, ON

2020 Ford Transit Connect

267,138 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
13050431

2020 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1759867402
  2. 1759867402
  3. 1759867402
  4. 1759867402
  5. 1759867402
  6. 1759867402
  7. 1759867402
  8. 1759867402
  9. 1759867402
  10. 1759867402
  11. 1759867402
  12. 1759867402
  13. 1759867402
  14. 1759867402
  15. 1759867402
  16. 1759867402
  17. 1759867402
  18. 1759867402
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
267,138KM
VIN NMOLS7T29L1449329

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 267,138 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in London, ON
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 188,592 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Soul EX for sale in London, ON
2014 Kia Soul EX 54,488 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Harley-Davidson Street Glide LIGHT DAMAGE, EXHAUST, LOT OF UPGRADES, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2010 Harley-Davidson Street Glide LIGHT DAMAGE, EXHAUST, LOT OF UPGRADES, AS IS 48,499 KM $6,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2020 Ford Transit Connect