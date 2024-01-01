Menu
<a href=http://www.theprimeapprovers.com/ target=_blank>Apply for financing</a> Looking to Purchase or Finance a Genesis G70 or just a Genesis Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Genesis Sedans in stock! Visit us online at <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a> to view our full line-up of Genesis G70s or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!<br/> <br/>FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW GENESIS G70!<br/> REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!<br/> SAME DAY APPROVALS! <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a> or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.<br/><br/> THIS, LIKE NEW GENESIS G70 INCLUDES:<br/><br/> * Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.<br/> * Comfortable interior seating<br/> * Safety Options to protect your loved ones<br/> * Fully Certified<br/> * Pre-Delivery Inspection<br/> * Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario<br/> * Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Genesis G70<br/> * Finished in White, makes this Genesis look sharp<br/><br/> SEE MORE AT : <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a><br/><br/> * All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment. <br />The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

2020 Genesis G70

55,500 KM

Details Description Features

$31,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Genesis G70

2.0T Prestige

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Genesis G70

2.0T Prestige

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

Contact Seller

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
55,500KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E5619
  • Mileage 55,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
SEATS
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Leather/Synthetic Leather
BackupCamera

