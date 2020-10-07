2020 GMC Savana

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Comfort Air Conditioning Power Options Power Steering Seating Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Powertrain Dual Rear Wheels Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Convenience Automatic Headlights Power Outlet Exterior Steel Wheels Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.