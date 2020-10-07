Menu
2020 GMC Savana

24,328 KM

$42,900

+ tax & licensing
Bennett Fleet Leasing

1-877-217-0643

2020 GMC Savana

2020 GMC Savana

3500.16 FT.UNICELL BODY

2020 GMC Savana

3500.16 FT.UNICELL BODY

Location

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

24,328KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6174486
  • Stock #: 001008
  • VIN: 7GZ37TCG1LN001008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray Cloth
  • Body Style Box Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 24,328 KM

Vehicle Description

3500.15 ft.unicell body.ramp,walk through,flat floor with skylite.83 1/2 inch rear door opening.91 inches floor to ceiling.6.0 ltr v8.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Dual Rear Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Balance of Factory Warranty
Automatic Headlights
Power Outlet
Steel Wheels
Transmission Overdrive Switch
WiFi Hotspot

