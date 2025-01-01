Menu
Used 2020 GMC Savana Cargo Van for sale in London, ON

2020 GMC Savana Cargo Van

65,122 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2020 GMC Savana Cargo Van

13111139

2020 GMC Savana Cargo Van

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Used
65,122KM
VIN 1GTZ7GFP8L1141056

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 65,122 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 GMC Savana Cargo Van
2020 GMC Savana Cargo Van