2020 GMC Sierra 1500
REGULAR CAB,LONG BOX
Location
Bennett Fleet Leasing
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
1-877-217-0643
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
28,993KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8611049
- Stock #: 123582
- VIN: 3GTN9AEF5LG123582
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 28,993 KM
Vehicle Description
regular cab,long box.cab steps.chrome pkg.trailer tow with brake.5.3 V6.4X4.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth Connection
