2020 GMC Sierra 1500

28,993 KM

$46,900

+ tax & licensing
$46,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

1-877-217-0643

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

REGULAR CAB,LONG BOX

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

REGULAR CAB,LONG BOX

Location

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-0643

$46,900

+ taxes & licensing

28,993KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8611049
  • Stock #: 123582
  • VIN: 3GTN9AEF5LG123582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 28,993 KM

Vehicle Description

regular cab,long box.cab steps.chrome pkg.trailer tow with brake.5.3 V6.4X4.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth Connection

Bennett Fleet Leasing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

