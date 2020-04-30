2020 GMC Terrain

Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Convenience remote start Safety Hill Descent Control Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Liftgate Media / Nav / Comm Bose Speaker System

Additional Features Navigation

HD Radio

Rear cross traffic alert

Forward collision alert

Safety Alert Seat

SiriusXM

Assist handle, front passenger

Following Distance Indicator

Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming

Mirror caps, chrome

Emissions, federal requirements

Map pocket, driver seatback

Map pocket, front passenger seatback

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control

Defogger, rear-window electric

Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield

Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger

Assist handles, rear outboard

Steering wheel, heated

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable

Mechanical jack with tools

Sensor, cabin humidity

Engine control, stop-start system

Suspension, front MacPherson strut

Capless Fuel Fill

Horn, dual-note

Rear seat reminder

Compass display, located in the Driver Information Centre

Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System

Headlamp control, IntelliBeam auto high beam

Trailering provisions, 1500 lbs. (680 kg)

Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert

Brake, electronic parking

Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions

Front Pedestrian Braking

Active Noise Cancellation, noise control system

Antenna, roof-mounted shark fin

Glass, deep-tinted, rear

Tail lamps, LED signature

Assist handle, driver

Driver Shift Controls

Keyless Start, push-button

Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt

Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt

Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area

Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest

Seatback, passenger side, flat-folding

Seating, 5-passenger

Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface

Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 4-spoke

Sunglass storage, overhead

Brake lining, high-performance, Duralife

Electronic Precision Shift, button and trigger based transmission interface

Recovery hooks, front provisions

Suspension, rear 4-link, non-isolated

USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console

Daytime Running Lamps, LED signature

Tires, P235/50R19 all-season blackwall

Axle, 3.17 final drive ratio

Wheel, spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel

Engine, 2.0L Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm)

Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector

Air vents, 2nd row

Airbags, dual-stage frontal, and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger, and roof-rail side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions

Door handles, body-colour with chrome surround

Headlamps, LED with C-shaped lighting

Liftgate, rear power programmable, hands free

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding, LED turn signal indicators and auto-dimming

Tire, spare, T125/70R17 blackwall

Trim, body-colour lower body

Wheels, 19" x 7.5 (48.3 cm x 19.1 cm) bright machined aluminum with Premium Grey painted accents

Display, 4.2" multi-colour driver information screen (Includes enhanced capability with audio, phone and navigation.)

Lighting, interior with accent lighting under door armrest, floor console and instrument panel

Power outlet, 110-volt, located on the rear of centre console

Sill plates, front, Denali-specific

USB data ports, 2, type-A, located within the centre console

Exhaust, dual with bright tips

Suspension, Enhanced Ride

Trailer hitch close-out cover

Bose Sound System premium 7-speaker system with amplifier in centre console

SD Card Reader located within front centre storage bin

Wireless Charging for devices located in front of centre console storage bin

Memory Package recalls 2 "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors

Automatic Emergency Braking

4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 12.6" front and 11.3" rear rotor size

GMC Connected Navigation (Limited Trial). Relevant navigation features are now connected to the cloud to provide real time information such as up to date POI's, traffic updates, fuel prices, parking information, route calculations and more

Denali Pro Grade Package

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from bei...

