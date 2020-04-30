Menu
2020 GMC Terrain

Denali - Navigation - Sunroof

2020 GMC Terrain

Denali - Navigation - Sunroof

Location

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

730 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-686-7282 ext. 252

$47,883

+ taxes & licensing

  • 1,708KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4844925
  • Stock #: 133360
  • VIN: 3GKALXEX6LL233483
Exterior Colour
Ebony Twilight Metallic
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Denali PRO Grade Package !



Check out the large selection of new vehicles at Ray Cullen Chevrolet.

This 2020 GMC Terrain has awesome engine options and amazing features, making it an easy standout in the compact SUV segment.

This GMC Terrain is the compact SUV reimagined with you in mind. Expressive design, relentless engineering, and purposeful technologies show the passion that GMC put into this crossover. This stylish, comfortable Terrain packed with smart engineering is proof that Professional Grade isn't merely a label, it's a way of life.

This ebony twilight metallic SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Terrain's trim level is Denali. This Denali Terrain lives up to the iconic name with cooled seats, navigation, Bose premium sound system, wireless charging, memory seats, a vibrating safety alert seat, enhanced suspension, LED headlamps, dual bright exhaust tips, and Denali specific styling for the wheels, lower body trim, and sill plates. Other awesome interior features include leather seats, a heated steering wheel, hands free power liftgate, heated seats, 4G WiFi, remote keyless entry, remote start, active noise cancellation, leather steering wheel, 110V power outlet, and interior accent lighting to keep you comfy while emergency forward braking, pedestrian braking, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, and a following distance indicator keeps you safe. Stay connected with an 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SD card reader, SiriusXM, and Bluetooth. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Denali Pro Grade Package , Siriusxm, Bose Speaker System. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff and has just 1708 kms.

To view and download a brochure open this url https://www.gmccanada.ca/content/dam/gmc/na/ca/en/index/download-a-brochure/02-pdfs/GCTN20CT000_2020_GMC_Terrain_Catalog_CDN_EN_AODA.pdf.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.gm.ca/gm/english/services/financial/xca/overview/Chevrolet,%20Buick,%20GMC/dealer-view/d1c1/85784/0/


0% financing for 72 months. .99% financing for 84 months. Incentives expire 2020-04-30. See dealer for details.

Ray Cullen Chevrolet has been proudly serving London since 1977!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 270+ new cars and trucks for sale in London. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Windows
  • Sunroof
Convenience
  • remote start
Safety
  • Hill Descent Control
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
  • Power Liftgate
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bose Speaker System
Additional Features
  • Navigation
  • HD Radio
  • Rear cross traffic alert
  • Forward collision alert
  • Safety Alert Seat
  • SiriusXM
  • Assist handle, front passenger
  • Following Distance Indicator
  • Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
  • Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
  • Mirror caps, chrome
  • Emissions, federal requirements
  • Map pocket, driver seatback
  • Map pocket, front passenger seatback
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
  • Defogger, rear-window electric
  • Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
  • Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
  • Assist handles, rear outboard
  • Steering wheel, heated
  • Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
  • Mechanical jack with tools
  • Sensor, cabin humidity
  • Engine control, stop-start system
  • Suspension, front MacPherson strut
  • Capless Fuel Fill
  • Horn, dual-note
  • Rear seat reminder
  • Compass display, located in the Driver Information Centre
  • Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System
  • Headlamp control, IntelliBeam auto high beam
  • Trailering provisions, 1500 lbs. (680 kg)
  • Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
  • Brake, electronic parking
  • Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
  • Front Pedestrian Braking
  • Active Noise Cancellation, noise control system
  • Antenna, roof-mounted shark fin
  • Glass, deep-tinted, rear
  • Tail lamps, LED signature
  • Assist handle, driver
  • Driver Shift Controls
  • Keyless Start, push-button
  • Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
  • Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
  • Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
  • Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
  • Seatback, passenger side, flat-folding
  • Seating, 5-passenger
  • Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface
  • Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 4-spoke
  • Sunglass storage, overhead
  • Brake lining, high-performance, Duralife
  • Electronic Precision Shift, button and trigger based transmission interface
  • Recovery hooks, front provisions
  • Suspension, rear 4-link, non-isolated
  • USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console
  • Daytime Running Lamps, LED signature
  • Tires, P235/50R19 all-season blackwall
  • Axle, 3.17 final drive ratio
  • Wheel, spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel
  • Engine, 2.0L Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm)
  • Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
  • Air vents, 2nd row
  • Airbags, dual-stage frontal, and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger, and roof-rail side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
  • Door handles, body-colour with chrome surround
  • Headlamps, LED with C-shaped lighting
  • Liftgate, rear power programmable, hands free
  • Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding, LED turn signal indicators and auto-dimming
  • Tire, spare, T125/70R17 blackwall
  • Trim, body-colour lower body
  • Wheels, 19" x 7.5 (48.3 cm x 19.1 cm) bright machined aluminum with Premium Grey painted accents
  • Display, 4.2" multi-colour driver information screen (Includes enhanced capability with audio, phone and navigation.)
  • Lighting, interior with accent lighting under door armrest, floor console and instrument panel
  • Power outlet, 110-volt, located on the rear of centre console
  • Sill plates, front, Denali-specific
  • USB data ports, 2, type-A, located within the centre console
  • Exhaust, dual with bright tips
  • Suspension, Enhanced Ride
  • Trailer hitch close-out cover
  • Bose Sound System premium 7-speaker system with amplifier in centre console
  • SD Card Reader located within front centre storage bin
  • Wireless Charging for devices located in front of centre console storage bin
  • Memory Package recalls 2 "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors
  • Automatic Emergency Braking
  • 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
  • GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 12.6" front and 11.3" rear rotor size
  • GMC Connected Navigation (Limited Trial). Relevant navigation features are now connected to the cloud to provide real time information such as up to date POI's, traffic updates, fuel prices, parking information, route calculations and more
  • Denali Pro Grade Package
  • Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from bei...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

730 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

