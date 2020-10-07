2020 GMC Terrain

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk POWER LIFT GATE Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Remote Engine Start Proximity Key Push Button Start Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Powertrain All Wheel Drive Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Windows Panoramic Sunroof Privacy Glass Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features AWD 4x4 ONE OWNER Back-Up Camera Turbocharged 4WD Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror SLE Rear Park sensors Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor ECO Rear cross traffic alert WiFi Hotspot Pano Sunroof Lane Keeping Assist Balance of GMC Warranty 2.0L VVT 4 Cylinders Turbo Clean CarFax Report Forward Collision Prevention Adaptive Radar Cruise Control METALLIC BLACK

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.