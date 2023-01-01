Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 GMC Terrain

86,078 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Terrain

2020 GMC Terrain

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Terrain

SLT

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
86,078KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9623527
  • Stock #: E4547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 86,078 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Gmc Terrain or just a Gmc Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Gmc Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Gmc Terrains or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW GMC TERRAIN!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW GMC TERRAIN INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Gmc Terrain
* Finished in Black, makes this Gmc look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Liftgate
Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Navigation System
Power Steering
Sunroof
am/fm
Bluetooth Connectivity
MEMORY SEAT
5 Passenger
Rear defogger
Keyless GO
LEATHER
PANORAMA ROOF
TURBO CHARGED
MP3 Capability
Power Rear Hatch
Electric Mirrors
VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS
VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

2016 Infiniti QX50
110,987 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500
153,440 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra DENALI
 87,351 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Empire Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-0888

Quick Links
Directions Inventory