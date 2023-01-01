2020 GMC Terrain

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 6 , 0 7 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9623527

9623527 Stock #: E4547

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 86,078 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Power Liftgate Safety Traction Control ABS Back-Up Camera air bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control remote start Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Connectivity Seating MEMORY SEAT 5 Passenger Convenience Rear defogger Additional Features Keyless GO LEATHER PANORAMA ROOF TURBO CHARGED MP3 Capability Power Rear Hatch Electric Mirrors VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION AIRBAG FRONT LEFT AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS Active Blind Spot Assist 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles SEAT TYPE – BUCKET

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.