2020 Honda Clarity

109,501 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2020 Honda Clarity

PLUGIN HYBRID, ONLY 109KMS, GREAT ON FUEL, CERT

12407295

2020 Honda Clarity

PLUGIN HYBRID, ONLY 109KMS, GREAT ON FUEL, CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

One Owner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
109,501KM
Good Condition
VIN JHMZC5F13LC800157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,501 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2020 Honda Clarity