$35,495+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V
NAV LEATHER PANO ROOF MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!
2020 Honda CR-V
NAV LEATHER PANO ROOF MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!
Location
5 Star Dealer Group
1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9
519-455-4227
$35,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,759 KM
Vehicle Description
NAV LEATHER PANO ROOF MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 700+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888! OVER 700 CARS IN STOCK !Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit.
Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888.
$0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/
The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email 5 Star Dealer Group
5 Star Dealer Group
5 Star Dealer
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-455-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-455-4227