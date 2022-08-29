Menu
2020 Honda Insight

45,606 KM

Details Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

TOURING*HYBRID*LEATHER*NAVI*ONLY 45KMS*CERTIFIED

TOURING*HYBRID*LEATHER*NAVI*ONLY 45KMS*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

45,606KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9270451
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 19XZE4F75LE400538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,606 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

