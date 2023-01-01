$22,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Accent
Preferred 5 Door IVT
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
13,980KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10492350
- VIN: 3KPC25A61LE124815
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 13,980 KM
Vehicle Description
Preferred 5 Door IVT Very Sharp Economica Fuel Saver Hatchback with ONLY 13 000Kms @ a GREAT Price $$$WOW Clean Clean like New Handles Amazing Drives Like A Dream Must Be Seen
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
