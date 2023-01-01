Menu
2020 Hyundai Accent

13,980 KM

Details

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2020 Hyundai Accent

2020 Hyundai Accent

Preferred 5 Door IVT

2020 Hyundai Accent

Preferred 5 Door IVT

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

13,980KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10492350
  • VIN: 3KPC25A61LE124815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 13,980 KM

Vehicle Description

Preferred 5 Door IVT Very Sharp Economica Fuel Saver Hatchback with ONLY 13 000Kms @ a GREAT Price $$$WOW Clean Clean like New Handles Amazing Drives Like A Dream Must Be Seen

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

