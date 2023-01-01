$CALL+ tax & licensing
Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
519-649-2121
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Location
Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-649-2121
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
83,874KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10464606
- Stock #: DE0071
- VIN: KMHD84LF5LU036079
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Denim
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,874 KM
Vehicle Description
Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 83,874 kms. It's denim in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.forestcitydodge.ca/finance-center/
Forest City Dodge proudly serves clients in London ON, St. Thomas ON, Woodstock ON, Tilsonburg ON, Strathroy ON, and the surrounding areas. Formerly known as Southwest Chrysler, Forest City Dodge has become a local automotive leader that takes pride in providing a transparent car buying experience and exceptional customer service throughout the dealership.
If you are looking to finance a vehicle, our finance department are seasoned professionals in ensuring that you get financing options that fits your budget and lifestyle. Regardless of your credit situation, our finance team will work hard to get you approved for a vehicle you're comfortable with in no time. We also offer a dedicated service department that's always ready to attend your needs. Our factory trained technicians will help keep your vehicle in the best shape possible so that your vehicle gets the most out of its lifespan.
We have a strong and committed team with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about our vehicles, or inquire about financing. Visit us today at or contact us now with any questions or concerns!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in London. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Rear door type: Trunk
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Silver aluminum rims
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.8 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.6 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm
Rear Head Room: 947 mm
Overall height: 1,435 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,073 mm
Fuel Capacity: 53 L
Overall Width: 1,800 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,405 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,427 mm
Overall Length: 4,620 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,780 kg
Rear Hip Room: 1,318 mm
Leather/piano black shift knob trim
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,290 kg
Max cargo capacity: 407 L
Rear Leg Room: 906 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW)
