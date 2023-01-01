Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

28,000 KM

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Ultimate+Adaptive Cruise+LaneKeep+BSM+CLEAN CARFAX

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Ultimate+Adaptive Cruise+LaneKeep+BSM+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

28,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9899660
  • Stock #: SP3040
  • VIN: KMHD84LF9LU918212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 28,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! Clean CarFax! Accident Free! Canadian Vehicle! Balance of Comprehensive Hyundai Factory Warranty! Finance Today, No Hidden Fees!  Rates Starting @ 6.99% With Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral O.A.C

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING

Ultimate+ Safety PKG: (Adaptive Cruise Control+Lane Keep Assist+Collision Prevention+Blind Spot Monitor+Lane Departure Warning+Rear Cross Traffic Radar)+Rear View Camera+Leather+Bluelink+Dual Tempreature Control+Sunroof+Blind Spot Sensors+Power Leather Heated Seats+Heated Steering Wheel+Apple Carplay+Android Auto+Bluetooth+Cruise Control+2 Keys+Balance of Factory Warranty

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! 

$28,999

Taxes and licencing extra

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate (Full inspection exceeding industry standards)

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Balance of Hyundai Factory Warranty

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Professional Full Interior and exterior detail

  Operating Hours:

Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday & Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional. Thank you

*Please note that price is subject to change without notice*

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

ONE OWNER
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
CLEAN CARFAX
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Buy From Home Available

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

