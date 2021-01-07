Menu
2020 Hyundai KONA

22,878 KM

$27,495

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai KONA

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

22,878KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6384084
  • Stock #: FS:13721
  • VIN: KM8K2CAA0LU455841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,878 KM

Vehicle Description

The Perfect FIT for your whole Family, this beautiful HYUNDAI-KONA-4X4-PWR GRP-H SEATS-ALLOYS-BLACK loaded with Features and Power! Regardless of Your Credit History TEXT US 519-702-8888 for a QUICK APPROVAL. Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 . Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
Power Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

