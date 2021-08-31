Menu
2020 Hyundai KONA electric

58,000 KM

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto.ca

1-800-578-1237

2020 Hyundai KONA electric

2020 Hyundai KONA electric

Preferred+450km Range+Lane Assist+Blind Spot+Apple

2020 Hyundai KONA electric

Preferred+450km Range+Lane Assist+Blind Spot+Apple

Location

Titanium Auto.ca

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

58,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7698973
  Stock #: S103545
  VIN: KM8K23AG7LU060284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident Free - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Fixed Price - Haggle-Free -

2020 Hyundai Kona Electric Preferred, 450KM Eco Electric Range, finished in White Metallic. Balance of Hyundai Factory Warranty, 8 Years/160,000KM.

 

All-In Price: $35,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-

 

Finance: $103 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 2.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 90 months, O.A.C.-

 

One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Smart Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Prevention, Forward Collision Prevention, Traction & Stability Control, LED Day Time Running Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Infinity Premium Sound System, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, New Tires, Balance of Hyundai Factory Warranty, Off Lease from Hyundai Canada, Canadian Vehicle --- 58,000 KM ---

 

The Used EV Incentive program provides a $1,000 rebate for the purchase of a used electric vehicle. https://www.plugndrive.ca/used-electric-vehicles/

 

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Buy Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory are available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> New Tires All Season

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Hyundai Factory Warranty, 8 Years/160,000KM 

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter 

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> CarFax Report 

--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions 

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial 

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trades are welcome 

-- Ask about same day Pick-Up 

-- Shop From Home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers and New to Canada customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -

Vehicle Features

Preferred
Electric
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric
Lane Keeping Assist
Electric Motor
PREFERRED
CHALK WHITE METALLIC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

