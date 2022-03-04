2020 Hyundai Sonata

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990 + taxes & licensing 1 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8464536

8464536 Stock #: S103671

S103671 VIN: 5NPEG4JA2LH036456

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 10,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Preferred Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Push Button Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Hands-Free Liftgate

