2020 Hyundai Sonata

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 7 , 6 8 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9057763

9057763 Stock #: E4221

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # E4221

Mileage 77,685 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.