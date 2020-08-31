2020 Hyundai Tucson

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Proximity Key Push Button Start Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass

Additional Features AWD 4x4 ONE OWNER Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors 4WD Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor ECO Cross-Traffic Alert Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Lane Keeping Assist Balance of Hyundai Warranty 2.0L VVT 4 Cylinders ECO Clean CarFax Report Forward Collision Prevention

