Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Infiniti QX60

36,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto

1-800-578-1237

Contact Seller
2020 Infiniti QX60

2020 Infiniti QX60

Essential -GPS-360 Camera-BOSE-Tow PKG-Blind Spot

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Infiniti QX60

Essential -GPS-360 Camera-BOSE-Tow PKG-Blind Spot

Location

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

  1. 1681431899
  2. 1681431900
  3. 1681431898
  4. 1681431900
  5. 1681431901
  6. 1681431899
  7. 1681431901
  8. 1681431902
  9. 1681431875
  10. 1681431902
  11. 1681431901
  12. 1681431901
  13. 1681431898
  14. 1681431900
  15. 1681431902
  16. 1681431900
  17. 1681431900
  18. 1681431899
  19. 1681431900
  20. 1681431902
  21. 1681431897
  22. 1681431901
  23. 1681431902
  24. 1681431897
  25. 1681431900
  26. 1681431897
  27. 1681431902
  28. 1681431897
  29. 1681431902
  30. 1681431902
  31. 1681431901
  32. 1681431900
  33. 1681431901
  34. 1681431902
  35. 1681431902
  36. 1681431902
  37. 1681431902
  38. 1681431901
  39. 1681431901
  40. 1681431901
  41. 1681431901
  42. 1681431902
  43. 1681431896
  44. 1681431897
  45. 1681431902
  46. 1681431898
  47. 1681431902
  48. 1681431901
  49. 1681431900
  50. 1681431899
  51. 1681431900
  52. 1681431900
  53. 1681431900
  54. 1681431900
  55. 1681431900
  56. 1681431900
  57. 1681431897
  58. 1681431900
  59. 1681431901
  60. 1681431894
  61. 1681431892
  62. 1681431899
  63. 1681431899
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
36,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9830315
  • Stock #: S103911
  • VIN: 5N1DL0MM1LC503475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 36,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Haggle-Free - Fixed Pricing -

-----------------------------------------------

One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax History Report (Accident-Free)

-----------------------------------------------

2020 Infiniti QX60 Essential - All Wheel Drive - 360 Camera - Tow PKG - 7 Passengers - Finished in Pearl White.

-----------------------------------------------

All-In Price: $39,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-

 

Finance Option: $138 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 6.93% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 84 months, O.A.C.-

-----------------------------------------------

High-Value Options:

62,000KM, Verified Clean CarFax History Report, One Owner, Rear View Camera, 360 Surround View H.D. Camera, Navigation, GPS, Sunroof, Brown Leather Heated Power Memory Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Cruise Control, Forward Collision Prevention, Moving Object Deduction, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Automatic Headlights, LED Fog Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Front & Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, Power Lift Gate, BOSE Premium Surround Sound System, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Infiniti Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle.

-----------------------------------------------

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Shop Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report, and Full Inventory available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

 

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes:

--> Safety Certificate

--> 200 Points Inspection

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Infiniti Factory Warranty, 6 Years/110,000KM

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize

--> CarFax History Report

--> NO Hidden or Administration Fees

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608

-- Trade-ins are welcome

-- Ask for same-day pick-up

-- Shop from home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers, New to Canada, Wholesalers & Dealers, Out of town customers..

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

 

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -

Vehicle Features

Packages

ESSENTIAL

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Titanium Auto

2019 Volvo V60 Cross...
 68,000 KM
$38,990 + tax & lic
2019 Volvo S60 T6 AW...
 40,000 KM
$35,990 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Sorento SX ...
 28,000 KM
$35,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Titanium Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Titanium Auto

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

Call Dealer

1-800-578-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-578-1237

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory