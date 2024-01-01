$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Gladiator
SPORT
Location
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
76,385KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # E5170
- Mileage 76,385 KM
Vehicle Description
Apply for financing
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Jeep Gladiator or just a Jeep Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Jeep Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Jeep Gladiators or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW JEEP GLADIATOR!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW JEEP GLADIATOR INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Jeep Gladiator
* Finished in Black, makes this Jeep look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Running Boards
Safety
Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Seating
5 Passenger
Cloth Seats
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
4WD
Electric Mirrors
Independent Climate Control
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
2 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Empire Auto Group
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
2020 Jeep Gladiator