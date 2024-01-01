$46,495+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Rubicon AWD REMOVABLE TOP RED LEATHER NAV LOADED!
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Rubicon AWD REMOVABLE TOP RED LEATHER NAV LOADED!
Location
5 Star Dealer Group
1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9
519-455-4227
$46,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,170 KM
Vehicle Description
Rubicon AWD REMOVABLE TOP RED LEATHER NAV LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 700+ VEHICLES IN STOCK!
Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888! OVER 700 CARS IN STOCK !Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit.
Customer Preferred Package 24R Trailer Tow Package $500
Heavyduty engine cooling Class IV hitch receiver Cold Weather Group $895
Heated steering wheel Front heated seats Remote start system LED Lighting Group $895
LED park turn lamps LED tail lamps Daytime running lights with LED accents LED fog lamps LED reflector headlamps
Uconnect 4C NAV & Sound Group $1,395
Autodimming rearview mirror Alpine premium audio system 8.4inch touchscreen
Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4inch display
Safety Group $845
ParkSense Rear Park Assist System BlindSpot Monitoring and Rear CrossPath Detection
Mopar soft trifold tonneau cover $795
Mopar allweather floor mats $150
8speed automatic transmission $1,795
SelecSpeed control Transmission skid plate Tip start
Remote proximity keyless entry $300
Bodycolour Freedom Top 3piece modular hardtop $1,950
Manual rear sliding window Delete Sunrider Soft Top Freedom panel storage bag Rear window defroster
LT285/70R17C BSW MudTerrain tires $295
Sprayin bedliner $650
Forwardfacing offroad TrailCam $595
Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888.
$0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/
The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Mechanical
Seating
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email 5 Star Dealer Group
5 Star Dealer Group
5 Star Dealer
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-455-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-455-4227