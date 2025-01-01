Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Jeep Gladiator

122,613 KM

Details Features

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Jeep Gladiator

Sport S

Watch This Vehicle
12270040

2020 Jeep Gladiator

Sport S

Location

Financifi

111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6

(519) 702-7290

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,613KM
VIN 1C6HJTAG4LL127180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FIRECRACKER RED
  • Interior Colour BLACK, CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # CL8032L
  • Mileage 122,613 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Financifi

Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in London, ON
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 64,879 KM $40,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred for sale in London, ON
2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 138,550 KM $18,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic Type R Base for sale in London, ON
2017 Honda Civic Type R Base 96,448 KM $35,998 + tax & lic

Email Financifi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Financifi

Financifi

111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6

Call Dealer

(519) 702-XXXX

(click to show)

(519) 702-7290

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Financifi

(519) 702-7290

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Gladiator