2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

46,961 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

866-939-3410

Laredo

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

46,961KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8169568
  • Stock #: 21-6006A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG4LC188592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-6006A
  • Mileage 46,961 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4

