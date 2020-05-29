Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,495

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Wrangler

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 5090138
  2. 5090138
  3. 5090138
  4. 5090138
  5. 5090138
  6. 5090138
  7. 5090138
  8. 5090138
  9. 5090138
  10. 5090138
  11. 5090138
  12. 5090138
  13. 5090138
  14. 5090138
  15. 5090138
  16. 5090138
  17. 5090138
  18. 5090138
  19. 5090138
  20. 5090138
  21. 5090138
  22. 5090138
  23. 5090138
  24. 5090138
  25. 5090138
  26. 5090138
  27. 5090138
  28. 5090138
  29. 5090138
  30. 5090138
Contact Seller

$48,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,521KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5090138
  • Stock #: OX5380
  • VIN: 1C4HJxEN3LW116209
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery ONE-OF-A-KIND VEHICLE, EXTREME OFF-ROAD CONVERTIBLE WITH THE ON-ROAD HANDLING AND A TRUE OFF-ROADER *One Owner *Four Wheel Drive *Navigation *Heated Seats *Remote Start *Satellite Radio *Great Off-Road Capabilities *Affordable and Valuable *Responsive Acceleration *More Interior Room *Aluminum Rims *Strong Engine *Spacious Truck APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
  • Electronic Compass
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2019 Buick Regal
 48,600 KM
$25,495 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Acadia
 120,141 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic Coupe
 50,865 KM
$25,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory