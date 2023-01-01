2020 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 6 , 6 0 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9646894

9646894 Stock #: DL0099

DL0099 VIN: 1C4HJXEN4LW178668

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 56,604 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.