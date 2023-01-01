Menu
2020 Jeep Wrangler

56,604 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Jeep Wrangler

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

56,604KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9646894
  • Stock #: DL0099
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEN4LW178668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,604 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
n/a

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4
