2020 Kia Forte
EX Premium+Sunroof+BlindSpot+Lane Keep+RemoteStart
Location
Sport Motors
1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
519-697-0190
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # SP3864
- Mileage 133,000 KM
Vehicle Description
è All-In Price: $16,499 No Hidden Fees! Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY! – Financing at ZERO ($0) Down Available!
è SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190
è Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing - Best Price in the market GUARANTEED! Please Contact us!
è Visit us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! 1080 Oxford St E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5
è You’ll get a trustworthy Kia Forte EX Premium
è 150+ Vehicles Between TWO Locations (Windsor & London, ON)
è SPORT MOTORS Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles come with the following AT NO EXTRA COST:
1. Safety Certificate
2. 200 Point Inspection
3. 2 BRAND-NEW All-Season Tires Installed & Balanced on the vehicle
4. BRAND NEW Rear Brakes (Pads & Rotors) Installed on the vehicle
5. We offer a 100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! See SportMotors.ca for Terms
6. Brake Service & Paint Protection
7. 90 Day or 3000 KM Sport Motors Auto Sales Power Train Warranty
8. Full Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Change
9. Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail
10.Carfax History Verified Report
11.3 Months Free XM Radio Trail (Sirius Radio)
12.Same Day Pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)
è Financing: All Newcomers & International Students Welcome! $0 Down Up to 84 Months, Open Loan!
è Financing: Better than bank rates! We’ll secure the best rate for you! Bad Credit APPROVED! We will help you rebuild!
è Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! We will provide CARFAX! Please bring your trade!
è Extended Warranty: Best Coverage Plans available that will cover parts & labor!
Vehicle Features:
è Kia Driver Assistance Safety Features:
Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Cruise Control, Lane Departure-Keeping Assist-Prevention & Aid, Automatic Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, & Automatic Headlights!
è Kia High-Value Features:
Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, AUX/USB Audio Input, Sunroof, Heated Seats with, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Smart Key, Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, & A/C!
We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional certified in automotive laws and ethics the accuracy of features and they will be more than happy to assist you. 519-697-0190!
