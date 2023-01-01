Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Forte

34,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto

1-800-578-1237

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Forte

2020 Kia Forte

GT-GPS-Sunroof-Leather-H/K Sound-DCT-Blind Spot-XM

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Forte

GT-GPS-Sunroof-Leather-H/K Sound-DCT-Blind Spot-XM

Location

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

  1. 1683394881
  2. 1683394866
  3. 1683394881
  4. 1683394882
  5. 1683394882
  6. 1683394882
  7. 1683394882
  8. 1683394881
  9. 1683394863
  10. 1683394880
  11. 1683394881
  12. 1683394880
  13. 1683394879
  14. 1683394879
  15. 1683394882
  16. 1683394882
  17. 1683394879
  18. 1683394880
  19. 1683394879
  20. 1683394880
  21. 1683394880
  22. 1683394880
  23. 1683394882
  24. 1683394879
  25. 1683394881
  26. 1683394882
  27. 1683394882
  28. 1683394882
  29. 1683394881
  30. 1683394882
  31. 1683394882
  32. 1683394882
  33. 1683394882
  34. 1683394882
  35. 1683394881
  36. 1683394882
  37. 1683394881
  38. 1683394879
  39. 1683394877
  40. 1683394880
  41. 1683394879
  42. 1683394878
  43. 1683394880
  44. 1683394879
  45. 1683394879
  46. 1683394879
  47. 1683394878
  48. 1683394879
  49. 1683394879
  50. 1683394879
  51. 1683394879
  52. 1683394879
  53. 1683394879
  54. 1683394879
  55. 1683394865
  56. 1683394879
  57. 1683394866
  58. 1683394881
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
34,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9922511
  • Stock #: S103935
  • VIN: 3KPF44AC5LE153242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Haggle-Free - Fixed Pricing -

-----------------------------------------------

One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax History Report (Accident-Free)

-----------------------------------------------

2020 Kia Forte GT DCT - 1.6L Turbo - Automatic Dual Clutch Transmission - Finished in Aurora Black Pearl.

-----------------------------------------------

All-In Price: $28,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-

 

Finance Option: $99 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 6.73% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 84 months, O.A.C.-

-----------------------------------------------

High-Value Options:

34,000KM, Verified Clean CarFax History Report, One Owner, Rear View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Sport Leather Heated Power Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Wireless Charger. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Smart Radar Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, Traction & Stability Control, LED Automatic Headlights, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Harman Kardon Premium Surround Sound System, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Kia Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle.

-----------------------------------------------

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Shop Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report, and Full Inventory available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

 

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes:

--> Safety Certificate

--> 200 Points Inspection

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Kia Factory Warranty, 5 Years/100,000KM

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize

--> CarFax History Report

--> NO Hidden or Administration Fees

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608

-- Trade-ins are welcome

-- Ask for same-day pick-up

-- Shop from home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers, New to Canada, Wholesalers & Dealers, Out of town customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

 

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -

Vehicle Features

Packages

GT

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Titanium Auto

2018 Ford Escape SE ...
 76,000 KM
$24,490 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Tigu...
 35,000 KM
$39,990 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 GS-A...
 75,000 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Titanium Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Titanium Auto

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

Call Dealer

1-800-578-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-578-1237

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory