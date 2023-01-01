$28,990+ tax & licensing
1-800-578-1237
2020 Kia Forte
GT-GPS-Sunroof-Leather-H/K Sound-DCT-Blind Spot-XM
Location
Titanium Auto
291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,990
- Listing ID: 9922511
- Stock #: S103935
- VIN: 3KPF44AC5LE153242
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 34,000 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax History Report (Accident-Free)
2020 Kia Forte GT DCT - 1.6L Turbo - Automatic Dual Clutch Transmission - Finished in Aurora Black Pearl.
All-In Price: $28,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-
Finance Option: $99 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 6.73% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 84 months, O.A.C.-
High-Value Options:
34,000KM, Verified Clean CarFax History Report, One Owner, Rear View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Sport Leather Heated Power Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Wireless Charger. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Smart Radar Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, Traction & Stability Control, LED Automatic Headlights, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Harman Kardon Premium Surround Sound System, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Kia Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle.
Vehicle Features
