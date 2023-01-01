Menu
2020 Kia Sorento

25,572 KM

Details Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
Forest City Mazda

519-649-1800

2.4L LX LX

2.4L LX LX

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

25,572KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9577090
  • Stock #: MW0281
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA38LG651773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MW0281
  • Mileage 25,572 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

