Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Soul

33,416 KM

Details Description Features

$24,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Soul

2020 Kia Soul

SUNROOF H-SEATS R-CAM MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Soul

SUNROOF H-SEATS R-CAM MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 10359810
  2. 10359810
  3. 10359810
  4. 10359810
  5. 10359810
  6. 10359810
  7. 10359810
  8. 10359810
  9. 10359810
  10. 10359810
  11. 10359810
  12. 10359810
  13. 10359810
  14. 10359810
  15. 10359810
  16. 10359810
  17. 10359810
  18. 10359810
  19. 10359810
  20. 10359810
  21. 10359810
  22. 10359810
  23. 10359810
  24. 10359810
Contact Seller

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
33,416KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10359810
  • Stock #: FS:16589
  • VIN: KNDJ33AU0L7046020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Neptune Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,416 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF H-SEATS R-CAM MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit.
Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888.
$0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/
The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Interior

Rear View Camera

Additional Features

All Equipped
Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2015 GMC Sierra 1500...
 182,740 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Golf...
 183,341 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Corolla ...
 94,204 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website