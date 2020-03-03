2020 Kia Soul

Safety Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag On/Off Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

Console

Rain sensor wipers

Cup Holder Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

Bluetooth

MP3 CD Player

Power Antenna Windows Sunroof Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Premium Audio

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.