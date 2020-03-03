Menu
2020 Kia Soul

2020 Kia Soul

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 31,695KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4795266
  • Stock #: FS13219
  • VIN: KNDJ33AUXL7055114
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

FASHION FORWARD, FUN TO DRIVE & PRACTICAL *Backup Cam *Leather *Bluetooth *Satellite Radio *Fuel Conscious *Large Trunk Space *Excellent Performance *Responsive Acceleration *Smooth Engine APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Console
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Cup Holder
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • Bluetooth
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Power Antenna
Windows
  • Sunroof
Comfort
  • Climate Control
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Driver Side Airbag

