Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Soul

2020 Kia Soul

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Soul

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 5292932
  2. 5292932
  3. 5292932
  4. 5292932
  5. 5292932
  6. 5292932
  7. 5292932
  8. 5292932
  9. 5292932
  10. 5292932
  11. 5292932
  12. 5292932
  13. 5292932
  14. 5292932
  15. 5292932
  16. 5292932
  17. 5292932
  18. 5292932
  19. 5292932
  20. 5292932
  21. 5292932
  22. 5292932
  23. 5292932
  24. 5292932
  25. 5292932
  26. 5292932
Contact Seller

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 19,707KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5292932
  • Stock #: FS13383
  • VIN: KNDJ33AUXL7054979
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery FASHION FORWARD, FUN TO DRIVE & PRACTICAL *Backup Cam *Heated seats *Bluetooth *Lane Assist *Android Auto *Satellite Radio *Fuel Conscious *Large Trunk Space *Excellent Performance *Responsive Acceleration *Smooth Engine APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Active Handling
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Cloth Interior
  • DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2020 Kia Soul
 19,707 KM
$24,495 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Durango
 87,654 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 54,200 KM
$30,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory