2020 Kia Soul

Safety Traction Control

Active Handling

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Passenger Air Bag On/Off

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Keyless Entry

Cup Holder Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Digital clock Security Anti-Theft Additional Features Premium Audio

Cloth Interior

DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.