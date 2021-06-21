Menu
2020 Kia Sportage

26,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto.ca

1-800-578-1237

2020 Kia Sportage

2020 Kia Sportage

EX Premium S+AWD+Pano Roof+Leather+Power Lift Gate

2020 Kia Sportage

EX Premium S+AWD+Pano Roof+Leather+Power Lift Gate

Location

Titanium Auto.ca

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

26,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7416686
  • Stock #: S103497
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC7L7681540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 26,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Follow TITANIUMAUTO.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident Free, All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees, Fixed Price, Haggle-Free - 2020 Kia Sportage EX Premium S All Wheel Drive finished in Steel Gray Metallic with Leather Heated Seats.

 

Finance for $85 Weekly with ZERO down payment @ 2.99 Fixed, Open Loan, up to 90 months, O.A.C.-

 

One Owner, Clean CarFax Verified Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Leather Heated Power Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Cruise Control, Lane Departure Prevention, Forward Collision Prevention, Traction & Stability Control, Automatic Headlights with Active Smart Auto Highbeam, LED Fog Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, Power Lift Gate, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, Balance of Kia Factory Warranty, Off Lease from Kia Canada, Canadian Vehicle --- Only 26,000 KM ---

 

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory are available 24/7 online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees, HAGGLE-FREE:

$29,990 + HST + Licensing ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Kia Factory Warranty, 5 Years/100,000KM 

--> Synthetic Oil Change and Filter 

--> CarFax Report 

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any Advertised price** 

--> 3 Months of Sirius XM Radio Trial 

--- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trades are welcome 

-- Ask about same day Pick-Up 

-- Shop From Home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Payment plus HST and Licensing

-- **PLEASE CONTACT STORE FOR FULL PRICE MATCH INFORMATION 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers & New to Canada customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca -

Vehicle Features

EX Premium S
AWD
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Lane Keeping Assist
Steel Gray Metallic

