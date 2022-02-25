Menu
2020 Kia Sportage

32,000 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto

1-800-578-1237

2020 Kia Sportage

2020 Kia Sportage

EX S-AWD-Pano Roof-Apple Play-Heated Seats & Wheel

2020 Kia Sportage

EX S-AWD-Pano Roof-Apple Play-Heated Seats & Wheel

Location

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

32,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8287116
  Stock #: S103632
  VIN: KNDPNCACXL7685243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident Free - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Fixed Price - Haggle-Free -

-----------------------------------------------

2020 Kia Sportage EX S All Wheel Drive, finished in Pacific Blue.

-----------------------------------------------

All-In Price: $33990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees

 

Finance: $105 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 3.53% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 84 months, O.A.C.

-----------------------------------------------

One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Heated Memory Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, Traction & Stability Control, LED Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lights, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Kia Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle --- 32,000 KM ---

-----------------------------------------------

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Buy Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Kia Factory Warranty, 5 Years/100,000KM 

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter 

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> CarFax History Report 

--> NO Hidden or Administration Fees 

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions 

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trade-in's are welcome 

-- Ask for same day pick-up 

-- Shop from home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers and New to Canada customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -

Vehicle Features

EX S
AWD
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
AWD
Bluetooth Connection
EX S

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Titanium Auto

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

